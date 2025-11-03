Lapu City suspends work, ramps up preparations as ‘Tino’ nears

THE Lapu-Lapu City Government convened in an emergency meeting, Monday, November 3, 2025, for updated precautionary measures in response to the approaching Typhoon Tino.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan met with department and office heads, along with representatives from the Department of the Interior and Local Government-Lapu-Lapu City and Mactan Electric Company, to coordinate preparations ahead of Typhoon Tino.

Chan announced the suspension of work for non-essential City Government employees from 3 p.m. Monday until 12 p.m. Tuesday, November 4.

She also encouraged private companies to consider suspending work to ensure employee safety.

Frontline offices, including the Mayor’s Office, disaster and health agencies, barangay halls, and public terminals, will remain operational.

Health facilities in Lapu-Lapu City, including the City Hospital, City Health Office, and barangay health centers, are expected to stay open throughout the storm, with anti-tetanus vaccines and other emergency medicines on standby.

Among Chan’s directives, frontline service vehicles are to be fully fueled for rapid deployment, while dump trucks and ambulances are to remain on standby for potential rescue operations and keep operations unhindered.

As of Monday, 20,000 liters of diesel have been dispatched for delivery.

Chan, as another reminder, advised department and office heads to check their offices, secure windows, and back up important files ahead of possible heavy rains and roof damage from the storm.

City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) head Nagiel Bañacia also urged department and office heads to advise employees to safeguard important documents, protect their homes and property, and stay updated on weather and emergency alerts.

Residents can reach the Lapu-Lapu City Rescue Hotline at 0999-972-1111 or 0917-849-4709. (DPC)