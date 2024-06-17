Lapu City vet office pushes for 70% dog vaccination

THE Lapu-Lapu City Veterinary Office has urged for massive vaccination efforts and cooperation from barangay officials to achieve a target of vaccinating at least 70 percent of all dogs by the end of 2024.

Dr. Janice Togonon, head of the City Veterinarian’s Office, stressed the importance of pet owners having their dogs vaccinated against rabies.

“Our target is to be a rabies-free city by 2030,” she said.

As of June 2024, the Veterinarian Office of Lapu-Lapu has already achieved a vaccination rate of approximately 40 percent among dogs.

Meanwhile, Togonon also emphasized the role of barangay officials in raising awareness among their respective constituents.

She furthered that the barangay’s intervention and support are crucial to effectively inform residents during upcoming mass vaccinations.

“In our program, we focus in every barangay to help them realize the urgency of implementing a rabies program,’’ Togonon said.

“If we conduct massive vaccination drives they need to inform their constituents. It’s hard if we conduct a vaccination program, then no one will go,” she added.

Rabies is a life-threatening virus that is transmitted through a bite of a rabid or infected animal.

Programs and initiatives

In addition to conducting massive vaccination programs in the city, the City Veterinary Office also regularly conducts dog impoundings.

Another program they are doing, she said, is the conduct of information education campaigns to highlight Republic Act 9482 of 2007 and the Animal Welfare Act of 2485.

She said this campaign aims to inform pet owners, barangay officials and representatives about the dangers of rabies and the safety precautions that can prevent such cases.

“Part of our advocacy is to have the dogs registered, properly tied with a leash, and vaccinated. This is the role of our pet owners that needs to be followed,” said Togonon.

Togonon said the City Government offers pet owners a lifetime “green card” for P75 upon registering their pet with the veterinarian’s office.

This card grants access to free vaccination services and remains valid for the pet’s lifetime. Pet owners can obtain the card by visiting the City’s Veterinarian Office.

Togonon added that they will conduct a series of seminars and forums until October of this year. / DPC