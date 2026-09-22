Lapu coastal drive yields 12 tons of marine waste

MORE than 12 tons of waste were retrieved from the coastal and underwater areas of Lapu-Lapu City during the International Coastal Cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026.

The City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) reported that 1,779 trash bags containing 12,334.4 kilograms, or 12.33 metric tons, of garbage were gathered across 15 sites. Volunteers cataloged 80,154 individual waste items.

More than 6,800 volunteers took part in the simultaneous activity, which drew participants from all 30 barangays, government agencies, and civic organizations.

Massive turnout

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan said the cleanup showed the volume of marine debris affecting coastal communities and the continuous effort needed to reduce waste entering the ocean.

“These figures represent the collective effort of thousands of people who spent their time along our shores and beneath our waters to remove waste from our coastal areas,” Chan said.

“Every piece of trash recovered is a reminder of the responsibility we share in protecting the marine environment that sustains our communities,” she added.

Inter-agency support

The City Government thanked the volunteers, partner organizations, donors, community groups, government agencies, and organizers who contributed time and resources to the initiative.

Support came from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Central Visayas and the Environmental Management Bureau Central Visayas. Local offices involved included the City Clean and Green, City General Services Office, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, City Health Office, and barangays.

Cenro praised participating groups for ensuring an orderly and safe execution of the citywide activity.

It advised residents to extend the spirit of the cleanup beyond the one-day activity by practicing responsible waste management, reducing single-use plastics, and helping keep the city’s shores and surrounding waters clean. / DPC