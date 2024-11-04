Lapu, DepEd to sue Alegres heirs

THE LAPU-LAPU City Government and the Department of Education (DepEd) Lapu-Lapu City Division will file criminal cases against the seven heirs of Marciano Alegres for illegal detention and grave coercion.

Meanwhile, the main gate of Abuno Elementary School was unlocked by an unidentified individual at midnight on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024.

City Legal Officer James Allan Sayson, speaking at press conference held by City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan on Monday, told reporters that slight or serious illegal detention will be filed against the family that padlocked the three gates of the public school in Barangay Pajac.

The City Government and DepEd Lapu-Lapu City Division will also file grave coercion against the claimants who were seen locking the school gates at 9:37 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, trapping a female guard inside the Abuno Elementary and High School for about eight hours.

Documents

The City Government and DepEd Lapu-Lapu City Division said they have supporting documents of the ownership of the lot.

Marricar Endico-Ruñez, lawyer of the DepEd Lapu-Lapu City Division, said the two schools have been established on the same location in the 1960s.

Ruñez said that the elected Parent-Teacher Association president of the public school, Fructoso Fuentes, executed a deed of donation in favor of the City in August 1966.

She added that this serves as the basis for recognizing the City Government of Lapu-Lapu as the rightful owner of the land where Abuno Elementary and High School

were built.

The document is also the basis for the City Assessor’s Office in issuing the tax declaration, which states that the declared owner is indeed the

City Government.

In response to the heirs of Marciano Alegres, the claimants argued that the deed of donation signed by Fuentes lacks legal standing and is unrelated to the Alegres

family lineage.

In September, the family formally contacted the City Legal Office (CLO) regarding its claim to the property. At that time, the CLO had yet to retrieve all the relevant documents.

Sayson said that two weeks prior to the padlocking of the three gates, he had spoken by phone with one of the claimants, Noel Alegres Cosep.

During the conversation, Sayson had advised them to file their legal claims with the appropriate court, which will determine the validity of their claim.

Sayson had also informed Cosep that if he continued to padlock the gates, the City would be compelled to file criminal charges.

Meanwhile, Chan said they won’t be able to pay the claimants without a court order.

He added that if proven by the court that the documents are invalid, the City and DepEd would be obligated to pay for the land.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Chan was also informed about another set of claimants of the one-hectare property where the Abuno Elementary and High School is situated.

Legal officers stated that lot claimants should follow legal procedures and take their claims to court, similar to other schools with private claimants who have filed appropriate cases through the judicial system. / DPC