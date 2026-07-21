Lapu equips enforcement teams with decibel meters for noise monitoring

THE Lapu-Lapu City Government equipped its frontline offices with 55 decibel meters on Monday, July 20, 2026, to strengthen enforcement of local noise-control laws.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan said enforcement teams will use the handheld sound-measuring devices during routine inspections and in response to public complaints.

The devices will be used to monitor noise from karaoke sessions, nightlife establishments and modified motorcycle mufflers covered by the city’s Anti-Borabora Ordinance.

“The Lapu-Lapu City Government strictly enforces noise-control laws, maintains peace and order, and protects the quality of life of residents while preserving Lapu-Lapu City’s image as a premier tourist destination,” King-Chan said.

City officials distributed 20 decibel meters each to the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office and the City Traffic Management System (CTMS). The Business One-Stop Shop received two units, the City Mayor’s Office received eight, and five were distributed to other enforcement offices.

CTMS officers tested the new devices on Tuesday, July 21, to verify their accuracy against vehicle noise standards.

Under the testing standard, motorcycles with manual and automatic transmissions are limited to 99 decibels at 2,500 revolutions per minute. / DPC