Lapu expands healthcare network

LAPU-LAPU City residents will now have easier access to healthcare services with the creation of the healthcare provider network that will bring diagnostic clinics and laboratory and outpatient department, among others, to barangay health centers.

This development came after Lapu-Lapu City became the latest addition to the Universal Health Care-Integration Sites (UHC-IS) launched by the Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, in his speech during the launching, said this new initiative will provide residents with affordable health services.

“Today, as we launch Universal Health Care in the City of Lapu-Lapu it will open better opportunities to the Oponganons,” he said.

“Labi na sa mga igsuonan na poorest of the poor na sila makabenepisyo og accessible na health care services,”

he added.

(Especially to our brothers and sisters in the urban poor community wherein they will benefit and have accessible health care services.)

DOH 7 Director Jaime Bernadas said outpatient department, diagnostic clinic, laboratory services like X-ray, blood chemistry and urinalysis, and ultrasound are some of the services that may soon be available in barangay health centers.

Lapu-Lapu City Health Office head Agnes Realiza, in a separate interview, said not all healthcare services are free, but these will be offered at an

affordable rate.

Lapu-Lapu City is now part of the 91 UHC-IS of the health department, making the city one of the primary recipients of technical assistance for the integration of its local health systems.

The City is the fifth local government unit in Central Visayas to be made part of the UHC-IS. / DPC