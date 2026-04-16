Lapu eyes food banking system

THE Lapu-Lapu City Government is looking at strengthening its food security program through a proposed food banking system aimed at reducing food waste, supporting farmers, and ensuring continuous access to food for vulnerable communities.

Councilor Annabeth Cuizon said the proposal aligns with the city’s Food Security Ordinance and was raised during Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan’s third Crisis Management Meeting. The discussion followed reports of surplus farm produce, including bitter gourd, eggplant, okra and chili, that remained unsold.

Cuizon chairs the committee on social services, senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

Surplus waste

A TV report showed that, along a roadside in Barangay Paril, Cebu City, vegetables were already rotting due to unsold stock, while others were turning yellow and beginning to spoil, as farmers sell their harvest amid declining sales in the market. Cuizon told reporters that she conducted an on-site visit and confirmed the presence of surplus vegetables in the area.

She said that instead of letting the produce go to waste, the initiative seeks to establish a more direct link with farmers, with fair compensation for their harvest. Under the plan, farmers in the area could be directly coordinated with the City Government, helping reduce the need for repeated transport trips amid rising fuel costs.

Feeding programs

“Kon mag-establish ta og food banking, gawas nga maminusan ang usik sa merkado, daghan ang makakaon gikan sa pagkaon nga wala pa madaot. Magamit nato kini para sa atong supplemental feeding,” said Cuizon.

(If we establish a food banking system, aside from decreasing wastage at the public market, many people will be able to eat from food that is not yet spoiled. We can use it for our supplemental feeding.)

Storage hub

A key part of the proposal is establishing a dedicated food banking facility under the City Government, said Cuizon, adding that this center would serve as a storage and redistribution hub, particularly for perishable goods requiring cold storage. The proposed initiative will also include partnerships with hotels, supermarkets, and groceries to collect items nearing expiration but still safe for consumption.

Nutritious meals

The councilor said these donated goods could then be redirected to supplemental feeding programs, community kitchens, and other social welfare initiatives. The concept includes integrating recovered food into nutritious meals such as fortified porridge for feeding programs. The proposal will be formally submitted within April. / DPC