Lapu eyes P1B for new CH, allocates initial P700M fund

THE Lapu-Lapu City Government is moving forward with plans to build a new City Hall complex expected to cost about P1 billion, with Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan saying the city intends to finance the project through local funds instead of borrowing.

The proposed government center, first announced by then-Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan during his 2023 State of the City Address (Soca), is envisioned as a modern civic complex that will expand government facilities and improve the delivery of public services as the city continues to grow.

Speaking to reporters after her Soca on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, King-Chan said the project remains in the planning stage, with the overall framework and architectural design still being finalized.

“Di gyud na sugod pa pero at least ang framework, ma-final nato. Actually artist rendition pa to. Di pa gyud to final.”

(It has not started yet, but we hope to finalize the framework. What was shown was only an artist’s rendition, not the final design.)

The new City Hall complex will rise in front of the existing Lapu-Lapu City Hall and will form part of a broader master plan covering the surrounding government property.

In her Soca, King-Chan described the project as “a modern, smart, resilient, and sustainable center of government” that will consolidate public services, improve accessibility, and provide a more suitable workplace for government employees.

Funding source

King-Chan said the City Government has already accumulated P700 million for the project without resorting to loans. The amount includes P200 million appropriated in 2025, another P200 million under the 2026 budget, and P300 million from city collections earmarked for the development.

“Nana ta ro’y mga P700 million. Nana ta ang syudad for City Hall.”

(We already have around P700 million. The city already has the funds for the City Hall.)

She said the city plans to allocate another P200 million in 2027, bringing available funding closer to the project’s estimated P1-billion cost.

Despite receiving loan offers from government banks amounting to P1 to P2 billion, King-Chan said the city hopes to complete the project without incurring debt.

“Kung pwede lang, di ta mu-loan gyud.”

(If possible, we really want to avoid taking out a loan.)

Features

While the final architectural design has yet to be completed, King-Chan said the complex is being designed with sustainability and disaster resilience in mind.

Among the features under consideration are solar-powered facilities and an underground rainwater retention pond that would collect stormwater and help mitigate flooding.

The City Government has yet to release the project’s final architectural plans, including the number of floors, total floor area, office layout, and other design specifications.

Construction timeline

No construction timetable has been announced as planning and design work continue.

As of July 2026, City Government operations, including Charter Day celebrations and regular public transactions, continue to be held at the existing Lapu-Lapu City Hall.

Once completed, the new complex is expected to either replace or complement the existing government offices by providing additional space for city departments and improving the efficiency of public service delivery. / DPC