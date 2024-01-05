Lapu eyes P3M budget for Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan

THE Lapu-Lapu City government is allocating about P1 million budget for its participation in the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Jan. 14, 2024.

This is in addition to the P2 million subsidy it will receive from the Cebu Provincial Government.

However, the City Government is yet to decide if it will participate in the Sinulog Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown at the South Road Properties (SRP) on Jan. 21, as well as the Sinulog sa Carmen, held every fourth Sunday of January.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, that the City Government is prepared to allocate up to P1.5 million to cover expenses should there be a need to enhance props and costumes.

He said the City now focuses on doubling time for its last-minute preparations for the competition.

Chan admitted that it was only after the announcement of the final venue of the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan at the CCSC, then called the Abellana Sports Complex, that he decided to let the City join the event.

“Ang atoa is mo-join ang City (Lapu-Lapu) kung adto ipahigayon sa Abellana (CCSC) because kani ra ba atong mga kabataan maingon ta nga dili kay kaangud ba tungod sa kainit. So mao na nga mas komportable ta sa safety sa mga bata nga ari ibutang sa Abellana kay naa may mga shades maski ulan or landong,” Chan said.

(We planned to participate in the event only if it is held at Abellana, as we are concerned about our children not being able to withstand the heat. We feel more comfortable with the safety of the children at Abellana, where there is adequate shade, even in a rainy or gloomy weather.)

In the past years, the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan, along with the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan, has served as a precursor to what can be anticipated in the Sinulog Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown, with the winners and participants of the Sinulog sa Kabataan joining the Sinulog Grand Festival.

However, this year, it would be up to the mayors of the towns and component cities of Cebu Province to join in the grand festival or not. So far, no local government unit has confirmed participation in the grand festival to be held at the SRP.

Concerns were raised about the safety and convenience of both the contingents and spectators if the grand festival is held at the SRP.

This, however, is the second year that the Sinulog Grand Festival will be held at the SRP. The Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan will be held at the CCSC.

Traslacion

Meanwhile, Chan said the City will have the same preparations for the Traslacion (traditional transport of the image of the image of the Sto. Niño to Mandaue City and then to Lapu-Lapu City) and the seaborne procession (a reenactment of the arrival of Ferdinand Magellan’s ship in the shore of Cebu during the 16th century, bringing with the image of the child Jesus and Christianity to the Philippine islands).

He added that there will be no route changes in Lapu-Lapu City for both events.