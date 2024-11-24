Lapu gives cash incentives to new board passers

AT LEAST 20 newly licensed professionals and board passers from Lapu-Lapu City received P5,000 each as incentives for bringing pride to the city.

The City also recognized Alliah Grace Parojinog for securing third place in the August 2024 Psychometrician Licensure Examination with an average rate of 86.80 percent, awarding her P80,000 and a plaque of recognition.

City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan announced the awarding of cash incentives to the newest group of board passers on his Facebook page on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024,

Each board passer was also presented with a certificate of recognition.

“A new batch of successful board passers is being honored through the awarding of cash incentives as a reward for their hard work and as a token of gratitude for the honor they bring to our city,” Chan said in Cebuano.

Chan expressed hope that more Lapu-Lapu graduates would be motivated to excel in their studies.

Information officer Mark Anthony Bautista, in a message sent to SunStar Cebu on Sunday, Nov. 24, said the allocation of the cash incentive is stipulated under the City Ordinance 14-095-2017 and Resolution 14-2138-2017.

The two legislations, passed, during the previous administration authorize the distribution of cash incentives to board exam passers.

Bautista added that the cash incentives are charged under the awards and rewards budget of the Mayor’s Office, funded by the general fund.

Requirements

Qualified individuals can avail of the board passer cash incentives by securing a barangay residency certification, a certification of passing from the Professional Regulation Commission, and a request letter addressed to the City Mayor.

An updated voter’s certificate and photocopy of one’s valid identification card are also required.

The applicants, who are bonafide residents of Lapu-Lapu City, may submit the following documents to the Office of the City Mayor, located on the second floor of City Hall. / DPC