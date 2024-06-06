Lapu health official urges vigilance despite drop in dengue cases

A LAPU-LAPU City health official has advised residents not to be complacent and to remain proactive in dengue prevention during the rainy season despite logging the lowest number of dengue cases in Central Visayas during the first five months of 2024.

Dr. Agnes Realiza, head of Lapu-Lapu City Health Office (CHO), in an interview on Thursday, June 6, continued to urge residents to observe the 5S strategy to fight against dengue.

“Compared sa uban tri-cities karon, kita ang pinakagamay og cases. Pero di lang gihapon ta pakumpiyansa, especially karon nagsugod na ang ting-uwan,” said Realiza.

(Compared to the other tri-cities, we now have the fewest cases. But we still should not be too confident, especially now that the rainy season has begun.)

Dengue, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), is a viral infection transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

“While many dengue infections are asymptomatic or produce only mild illness, the virus can occasionally cause more severe cases, and even death,” said WHO.

Based on the June 3, 2024 dengue surveillance report released by the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH 7), Lapu-Lapu City had the lowest number of recorded dengue cases from Jan. 1 to May 25, with only 199 cases.

Bohol logged the highest number of cases, or 2,434 cases, for the same period. It is followed by Cebu with 1,900; Negros Oriental, 1,086; Cebu City, 410; Siquijor, 282; and Mandaue City, 228.

From Jan. 1 to May 25, Central Visayas has recorded a total of 16 dengue-related deaths. Among these, Bohol and Cebu each reported five deaths, while Negros Oriental recorded four. Additionally, Cebu City and Mandaue City each reported one death.

Realiza said that Barangay Basak has the highest recorded cases of dengue in Lapu-Lapu City. This is due to its population, she said. Based on the 2015 census of the Philippine Statistics Authority, Basak had a population

of 59,873.

Realiza urged the residents to observe the 5S strategy to fight dengue. It stands for the “search and destroy self-protection measures, seek early consultation, say yes to misting when there is an impending outbreak or hotspot and sustained hydration” strategy.

Caravan

The City, through its CHO, will also launch a dengue awareness caravan on Monday, June 10 at the Lapu-Lapu City Hall grounds.

The caravan will be followed by a short program that will cover the distribution of insecticide-treated nets (ITNs) to barangays with high numbers of dengue cases and public schools in the city.

The purpose of the ITNs is to protect and prevent mosquitoes from feeding and coming into physical contact with humans.

Realiza added that they have ongoing clean-up drives.

Publication materials for dengue are also written in Cebuano for a better understanding of the city’s constituents. / DPC