Lapu inks deal for free medicines for indigent seniors

INDIGENT senior citizens of Lapu-Lapu City can access free medicines at three private pharmacy branches in Barangays Basak, Carajay, and Ibo, starting Monday, Oct. 21, 2024.

City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan signed on Friday, Oct. 18, a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with a private pharmacy for the medicine program.

He also issued Executive Order 2024-49, which outlines the guidelines for availing medicines under the Medical Assistance to Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients Program (MAIFIPP). The order specifies the criteria for beneficiaries eligible for this assistance.

Under the EO, beneficiaries must be classified as “indigent” and must be bona fide residents of Lapu-Lapu to qualify for medical support.

In-patients of Lapu-Lapu City Health Office are also eligible for free medicine services while hospitalized, with the total expenses capped at P5,000.

SunStar Cebu tried to get a list of medicines included in the program; however, the City Public Information Office had yet to respond as of writing.

Meanwhile, out-patients can receive free medications worth up to P3,000.

In-patients and out-patients are also entitled to obtain medicines prescribed by doctors at the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital if those medications are unavailable in the hospital pharmacy.

Apple Collados, chief of staff to City Lone District Congressman Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan, said in a press statement that around P10 million has been designated for the 2024 funding of the MAIFIPP.

Chan’s executive order states that the expenses for medications obtained from private pharmacies will be billed to the MAIFIPP through the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital.

The City Government also has an additional MAIFIPP funded by the national government through the Department of Health.

Chan added that “more private pharmacies will join the initiative” of providing free medicine services in the future. / DPC