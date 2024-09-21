Lapu joins int’l coastal cleanup

AFTER participating for over 20 years in the International Coastal and Underwater Clean-up, Lapu-Lapu City once again joined in the environmental cause to commit to a cleaner and better environment.

The City Government, through the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro), and other agencies launched the Scubasurero “Sibot Man” project Saturday, Sept. 21 held at Marigondon Wharf.

Joined with around 5,000 volunteers, the 30 barangays of Lapu-Lapu City conducted a simultaneous clean-up on Saturday, said Cenro officer Jocelyn Abayan.

Abayan said the clean up that started at 6 a.m. will help them track the types and volume of waste collected that will help them prevent harmful waste from continually impacting the marine ecosystems.

“On that day of the International Coastal Clean-Up, we made a strong effort to gather and collate all data, providing a foundation for understanding our waste issues,” said Abayan in a mix of Cebuano and English.

“This data will be invaluable for enacting ordinances and laws in the council, helping us identify which types of waste we can regulate, control, or even ban,” she added.

Abayan said the data collected from the ocean trash forms will be consolidated by Monday, Sept. 23.

According to the International Coastal Cleanup website, the International Coastal Cleanup is the largest global volunteer initiative dedicated to ocean health that takes place on the third Saturday of September each year to clean up lakes, rivers, and beaches worldwide.

Aside from the annual green international initiative, Cenro also conducts regular clean up drives in the coastal areas of the city.

The Cenro officer emphasized that the collection sites in the Port of Angasil, Punta Engaño, Marigondon, Maribago conduct regular clean up drives.

In the latest Cenro accomplishment report, over 20 clean-up activities were conducted throughout August.

Environmental fee

On May 1, the Lapu-Lapu City Government started collecting a P100 environmental fee to all local and foreign tourists engaging in water sports and recreational activities, including scuba diving, free diving, banana boat riding, jet skiing, sea walking, parasailing, kayaking, island hopping, and similar pursuits.

The green initiative also seeks to support the city’s programs and projects aimed at environmental protection.

Scubasurero “Sibot Man” project

A total of 500 pieces of fish nets or “sibot” will be distributed to boatmen and boat operators.

Abayan said the project is part of the implementation of the environmental fee, wherein the budget from the fee collection supports the initiative.

“We have prepared 500 pieces of Sibot for distribution. While we haven’t given them all out yet, we are committed to ensuring that every boat operator and boatman receives one,” said Abayan.

“This way, as they navigate (through the sea), they can collect any waste they encounter in the water. Sometimes, when island hopping, boats may not have a way to collect waste. This program helps address that issue,” she added. / DPC