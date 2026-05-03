Lapu-Lapu aids fisherfolk with fuel subsidy

A TOTAL of 464 fishermen and motorized banca operators each received P3,000 in assistance from the Lapu-Lapu City Government to help cushion the impact of rising fuel costs.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan and Councilor Annabeth Cuizon led the distribution on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. The subsidy totaled P1.39 million.

“Our City will continue to provide responsive assistance to sectors, especially those whose livelihoods depend on fuel,” said Chan in Cebuano.

She added that the P1,392,000 fund was originally intended for the Sad-Sad Festival during the 505th Kadaugan sa Mactan celebration but was realigned to prioritize financial assistance for sectors heavily affected by fuel price hikes.

The City Government called off the Sadsad sa Kadaugan 2026 Street Dancing and Grand Ritual Showdown competitions due to tensions in the Middle East, which have pushed fuel prices higher and strained the local economy.

Data from the City Agriculture and Fisheries Office and the City Social Welfare and Development Office showed that 328 beneficiaries came from Olango Island, while 136 were from mainland barangays.

Chan said the subsidy was granted to bona fide fishermen and motorized banca operators who are registered with the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources and have active insurance coverage.

Meanwhile, the City Government also extended assistance to pump boat operators through its cash-for-work program, benefiting 181 operators in Caubian Island whose livelihoods were affected by rising fuel prices.

Each beneficiary received cash aid equivalent to five days of minimum wage, sourced from disaster funds, to help ease the burden on affected fisherfolk. / DPC