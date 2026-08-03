Lapu-Lapu arnis team strikes 13 golds in Wekaf World tilt

THE sticks of Lapu-Lapu City struck loud and clear on the international stage as the Lapu-Lapu Arnis de Abanico team bagged 20 medals, including 13 golds, in the opening two days of the 18th World Eskrima Kali Arnis Federation (Wekaf) World Championships.

The Cebuano bets showed their class early, ruling the Anyo Team Demonstration event before making their mark in the full-contact competitions at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, India.

Competing against top arnis practitioners from around the world, Lapu-Lapu athletes dominated the cadet, junior, and senior divisions in the Single Stick, Double Stick, Bangkaw, Padded Point, and Knife Point events.

The team’s medal haul also included five silver and two bronze medals. (DPC)