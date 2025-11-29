Lapu-Lapu awards P5K to 35 new professionals

A TOTAL of 35 board passers from various licensure examinations were honored by Lapu-Lapu City on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025, in accordance with City Ordinance 14-095-2017.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan turned over P5,000 each to the board passers and a certificate of recognition at the Office of the City Mayor.

The P5,000 cash reward for each board passer comes from the City Council’s P175,000 allocation under the Board Passers Incentives Program.

Chan lauded the new professionals for their achievements, saying their accomplishments bring pride to Lapu-Lapu City. She encouraged them to visit the Public Employment Service Office for potential job openings.

According to data from the Public Information Office, among the 35 board passers, 16 are criminologists, nine are psychometricians, three are teachers and one each in electrical engineering, master plumbing, dentistry, social work, chemical engineering, mechanical engineering and civil engineering.

The honorees come from 13 mainland barangays in Lapu-Lapu City, including Gun-ob, Pusok, Basak, Canjulao, Looc, Calawisan, Mactan, Marigondon, Subabasbas, Ibo, Pajac, Agus and Babag. Others hail from Barangay Sta. Rosa on Olango Island and the nearby Caubian islet.

Lapu-Lapu City Ordinance 14-095-2017 establishes a cash incentive program for residents who successfully pass professional licensure examinations. Eligible residents may receive a P5,000 cash incentive along with a certificate upon submission of the required documents. Additionally, board topnotchers are entitled to a special or higher cash reward.

Board passers who wish to claim the incentive are required to submit a Barangay Residency Certificate, a Certification of Passing from the Professional Regulation Commission and a request letter addressed to the mayor. / DPC