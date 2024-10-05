Lapu-Lapu bares activities for ‘Birhen sa Regla’ fest

Preparations for the 289th Feast Day of Lapu-Lapu City’s patroness, Nuestra Señora de Regla, are already underway.

Meanwhile, street vendors anticipating an influx of devotees and hoping for increased sales.

In a preparatory meeting on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, the Lapu-Lapu City Government and subcommittees discussed activities for the solemn commemoration of the Feast of the Virgin on Nov. 20-21.

In a press statement, the feast day will open with a holy mass on Nov. 12 at Marigondon Church from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. This will be followed by a fluvial procession carrying the miraculous image of Nuestra Señora de Regla, departing from the port of Cordova at 7 a.m. and expected to arrive at Muelle Osmeña by 9:30 a.m.

The procession will navigate through the barangays of Marigondon, Maribago, Mactan, Punta Engaño, Buaya, Ibo, Pusok, and Muelle Osmeña in Poblacion.

City Tourism Office head Garry Lao told reporters that the fluvial procession was initially scheduled to take place at Marigondon Wharf. However, forecasts show that low tide will coincide with the event.

Officials from the neighboring town of Cordova also joined the meeting to help coordinate the fluvial procession alongside representatives from Nuestra Señora Virgen de la Regla, the Philippine Air Force, the Philippine Coast Guard, Naval Forces Central, and other government agencies.

Meanwhile, additional religious activities are scheduled for Nov. 9, including the “Walk with Mary,” an opening dawn procession from the Lapu-Lapu City Hall Grounds to the Virgen de la Regla National Shrine, starting at 4 a.m.

On the fiesta day, Nov. 20, a solemn procession will take place at 4 p.m., followed by a Pontifical Mass on Nov. 21 at 10 a.m., both held at the Virgen de la Regla National Shrine.

A hubo mass and the 70th Anniversary of the Canonical Coronation will occur at the Virgen de la Regla National Shrine on Nov. 23 and 27, both starting at 4 a.m.

‘Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu Festival’

Aside from the religious activities, Lao said the Lapu-Lapu City Government has also prepared a Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu Festival 2024 which will be held on Nov. 17 at Barangay Gun-ob, Hoops Dome.

Lao said this highlights the “festival of festivals” in Lapu-Lapu, where all 30 barangays will showcase their unique festivals.

He noted that more or less 20 participants will join this year’s festival that will also feature street dancing, highlighting the history, culture, and arts of each barangay.

Vendors, devotees

Meanwhile, several vendors and devotees hope to increase income with the expected influx of devotees.

Lita (name withheld), a devotee and candle vendor since 1969 said in a separate interview that she earns approximately P10,000 by selling candles during the feast compared to normal days which helps with her daily needs.

“On a regular day, I earn P50, but during the feast of Birhen sa Regla, many devotees come and buy candles, especially on Novena days,” Lita said in Cebuano.

Gina Aballe, a vendor selling toys near the church, said her sales depend on customer demand but are typically higher during this period than on regular days.

Aballe said that most of her customers during the feast are children who purchase balloons and assorted toys.

Another street vendor who sells pancakes, Maria Jerry, said she earns P5,000 compared to her daily sales of P1,000.

Jerry said this earning happens every November as many visitors join the celebration.

This year’s theme of the feast is “Entrusting Ourselves to God through Fervent Prayer with Mary Our Lady of the Rule.” / DPC