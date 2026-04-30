Lapu-Lapu, BOI ink investment pact

LAPU-LAPU City is stepping up efforts to attract more investments and business events after forging a partnership with the Board of Investments (BOI) to streamline regulations and improve investor services.

In a statement, the city government said the agreement is expected to shorten processing times, simplify permitting, and strengthen policy support—moves seen to boost investor confidence and accelerate capital inflows into one of Cebu’s key economic and tourism hubs.

The memorandum of agreement, the first of its kind in Cebu, will focus on enhancing the city’s investment code, including clearer rules, more competitive incentives, and long-term development strategies. These reforms aim to make it easier for firms to set up and expand operations, while improving the overall ease of doing business.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan said the partnership is expected to spur economic activity and open more opportunities for local enterprises, particularly as the city positions itself as a venue for conferences, business events, and tourism.

The initiative builds on Cebu’s growing role as a host for international engagements, including Asean-related activities, which are driving demand for hospitality, transport, and related services.

Lapu-Lapu City’s accessibility—anchored by the Mactan-Cebu International Airport—is also expected to support increased investor and tourist arrivals, reinforcing its appeal as a gateway for trade and commerce in the Visayas.

Business groups, including Aboitiz InfraCapital, said improved regulatory systems and investor support could help attract new capital, encourage business expansion, and drive modernization among local firms.

Officials said the partnership is expected to translate into higher investments, job creation, and broader economic activity, strengthening Lapu-Lapu City’s position as an investment-ready destination in the region. / KOC