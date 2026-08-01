Lapu-Lapu boosts air quality monitoring

THE Lapu-Lapu City Government has installed a PM10 Air Quality Monitoring Station at City Hall to strengthen air quality monitoring, enabling authorities to track pollution levels and gather baseline data to guide environmental planning and pollution control efforts.

The monitoring station was installed by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) 7 in partnership with the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro).

The facility will allow authorities to monitor ambient air quality and assess the effectiveness of programs aimed at reducing pollution.

In a statement, Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan welcomed the installation, saying reliable environmental data is essential to improving the city’s air quality management.

“This facility will allow us to regularly monitor the quality of the air we breathe and provide valuable information that will guide environmental planning and pollution control measures,” Chan said.

Under the partnership, DENR-EMB 7 provided and installed the monitoring equipment, while the City Government designated the installation site and supplied the electrical requirements needed for its continuous operation.

Environment officials said the PM10 monitoring station measures particulate matter generated by road dust, construction activities, industrial emissions, open burning and vehicle exhaust. Prolonged exposure to these fine particles may pose health risks, making continuous monitoring vital to air quality management.

“Continuous data collection will enable government agencies to identify potential sources of air pollution, evaluate the effectiveness of environmental management programs, and implement timely interventions to ensure cleaner and healthier air for the people of Lapu-Lapu City,” Cenro said.

To further enhance air quality monitoring, DENR-EMB 7 is also set to install an E-BAM continuous air quality monitoring instrument capable of providing real-time measurements of ambient particulate matter.

Chan said the additional equipment will strengthen the city’s ability to assess air quality and respond more effectively to emerging environmental concerns.

“These are important investments that support responsible governance today while helping preserve the environment for the generations that will call Lapu-Lapu City home,” Chan said. / DPC