Lapu-Lapu City activates EOC as Signal No. 1 raised due to ‘Verbena’

THE Lapu-Lapu City Government has activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) after the city was placed under signal number 1 early Monday, November 24, 2025, due to Tropical Depression Verbena.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan elevated the alert status from White to Blue as the weather system entered the Philippine area of responsibility and expected to bring heavy rains across Cebu and the rest of the region.

The shift from White to Blue status means the local government is moving from routine monitoring to heightened preparedness and readiness for possible emergencies.

The City Government had earlier suspended classes upon the recommendation of the City Disaster Risk and Reduction Management Office and the Department of Education Lapu-Lapu City Division, following the issuance of an orange rainfall warning.

Chan said the EOC is on full alert to coordinate preparedness and response operations as the tropical depression continues to develop.

Following the regular flag-raising, a coordination meeting took place to firm up preparedness measures for flood-prone areas. (DPC)