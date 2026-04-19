Lapu-Lapu City adds P3M for P20/kg rice program

THE Lapu-Lapu City Government has earmarked P3 million from its General Fund to procure additional rice, boosting its ongoing P20-per-kilo rice program and widening access for residents.

Aside from rice distributed through the Food Terminal Inc. (FTI), Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan procured an additional P3 million worth of rice to supplement stocks sold at subsidized rates.

Councilor Annabeth Cuizon, chair of the committee on social services, senior citizens and persons with disabilities, said in a message to SunStar Cebu on Sunday, April 19, 2026, that the required documents for the initiative were submitted to Manila last Friday, April 17.

The first scheduled withdrawal of rice is set for Thursday, April 23, Cuizon said.

Parallel distribution

Cuizon said in an earlier interview the additional supply will allow the City to conduct a parallel distribution, ensuring more households, including those in mainland barangays, Olango Island and nearby islets, can benefit.

The P3 million allocation forms part of a larger P10 million Food Security program approved under Supplemental Budget 1, with procurement being carried out in phases in line with available inventory from FTI.

Cuizon added that once the initial 3,000 sacks are sold out, the City Government plans to purchase another batch to sustain the initiative.

Vulnerable sectors

remain priority

The subsidized rice program covers vulnerable sectors already identified by FTI, while a city ordinance allows the City Government to include additional qualified beneficiaries as it expands distribution.

As part of the City Government’s third Crisis Management Meeting, Chan said that the P20-per-kilo rice program of the National Government was expanded to Olango Island and nearby islets in Barangay Caubian.

A total of 116 sacks of rice were distributed in Barangays Pangan-an and Caohagan in Olango Island, while 90 sacks were delivered to Caubian, with over 1,000 listed beneficiaries in the three areas.

The listed beneficiaries include 138 individuals from Caohagan, 438 from Pangan-an and 429 from Caubian.

During the meeting, Chan, along with department heads and officials, outlined and strengthened several priority interventions aimed at supporting residents affected by rising fuel and commodity prices.

Cash-for-work program

Among the key measures discussed was the implementation of a Cash-for-Work program targeting jeepney drivers, pump boat operators and affected commuters to help sustain their daily needs.

Additional assistance programs were also discussed, including the distribution of five kilograms of rice to displaced workers at the Mactan Export Processing Zone and financial aid for nearly 800 registered fisherfolk.

The continuation of the Libreng Sakay program was reaffirmed, providing free transportation services during peak hours and fuel subsidies.

The General Services Office also reported that ongoing energy efficiency measures have generated nearly P700,000 in savings for the City Government. / DPC