Lapu-Lapu City extends aid to fire victims in Buaya

THE Lapu-Lapu City Government has profiled and provided immediate assistance to families affected by the fire that razed over 30 houses in Zone 1, Barangay Buaya, on Monday, November 17, 2025.

City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) officer-in-charge Sheila Baylosis said in an interview on Tuesday that a total of 33 households, comprising 41 families, have been documented, noting that some households included sharers.

Baylosis said the Buaya Sports Complex Gym has been designated as the evacuation center for residents displaced by the incident.

She added that the affected individuals were provided with ready-to-eat meals as well as food and non-food items by the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

In addition to emergency relief, the City Government, through the CSWDO, is preparing financial assistance for the affected families.

Of the damaged homes, nine were reported partially damaged, while the rest were totally destroyed.

Baylosis said homeowners will receive P30,000, while sharers or renters will receive P5,000 or P8,000, depending on their classification. (DPC)