Lapu-Lapu City fully operational for tourism, business as typhoon alerts end

FOLLOWING the recent weather disturbances brought by Typhoons Tino and Uwan, the Lapu-Lapu City Government has assured that all commodities and essential services for tourists and the business sector are fully operational.

In an advisory issued Tuesday, November 11, 2025, the City Government announced the deactivation of its Emergency Operations Center upon the recommendation of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC).

“We assure our guests, visitors, tourism partners, stakeholders, and constituents that Lapu-Lapu City remains safe, secure, accessible, and fully open for tourism and business activities,” the statement read.

On November 10 at 5 p.m., the city was also placed under white alert status, signaling the return to normal operations.

Despite this, authorities said monitoring and preparedness efforts remain in place to ensure swift response to any potential risks.

The local government said that despite the challenges brought by the consecutive typhoons, essential utilities such as power, water, and telecommunications, as well as key infrastructure, including the airport, seaports, bridges, and major roads, remained operational throughout the storms.

Officials also reported zero casualties and injuries, an outcome attributed to early action and strong community cooperation. (DPC)