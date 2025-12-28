Lapu-Lapu City grants P60 daily wage hike to JO workers

JOB order (JO) personnel of the Lapu-Lapu City Government are now receiving a higher daily wage following the enactment of an ordinance granting a P60 increase in their daily compensation.

Councilor Annabeth Cuizon, chairperson of the committee on finance and author of the ordinance, told SunStar Cebu that the approved increase raises the daily wage of JO workers to P528, up from P468, and will remain in effect through 2026.

Under the ordinance, the increase applies to all JO personnel hired in calendar year 2025 who reported for work during the covered period. All eligible JO workers will receive a compensation differential for the period from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30, 2025.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan and the City Government have moved to increase the daily pay of all JO personnel to improve their compensation.

Cuizon, in an earlier interview, also said that the wage increase was intended to help JO employees meet their household needs and ease the impact of rising prices of basic goods.

The measure was approved through Resolution 17-1047-2025, which enacted Ordinance 17-035-2025, or “An Ordinance Providing for a P60 Across-the-Board Increase in the Daily Compensation of All Job Order Personnel Starting Jan. 1, 2025,” after due deliberation by the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

The ordinance was unanimously seconded by members of the City Council.

The processing and release of the differential started on Dec. 15.

The ordinance specifies that the necessary funds for the wage increase will come from the existing accounts from which the compensation of JO personnel is charged. / DPC