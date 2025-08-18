Lapu-Lapu City hires 5 new doctors, boosts hospital services

THE Lapu-Lapu City Government has officially welcomed five newly hired doctors to the City District Hospital, strengthening its commitment to improving healthcare services for its constituents.

A meet-and-greet with the new medical professionals was held on Monday, August 18, 2025, at the City Mayor’s Office, led by Mayor Ma. Cynthia "Cindi" Chan.

Chan shared that among the new hires is an orthopedic surgeon — a first that will enhance the hospital’s capacity to handle vehicular accident cases and perform surgical procedures on-site.

The other newly appointed doctors specialize in obstetrics and gynecology, general surgery, internal medicine, and general practice.

City District Hospital Administrator Lynart Omnes said the newly hired doctors will fill positions left vacant due to three resignations and one non-renewal.

He also mentioned that one of the new hires is filling the position left vacant by an obstetrician who was dismissed in February following allegations of maltreatment involving an 18-year-old mother.

Also present during the courtesy call were three doctors who joined the hospital staff earlier this year. (DPC)