Lapu-Lapu City honors past and present heroes at Mactan Shrine

LAPU-LAPU City officials, government workers, and constituents gathered at the historic Mactan Shrine in Barangay Mactan on Monday, August 25, 2025, to mark National Heroes Day, paying tribute to both celebrated and unsung Filipino heroes.

The morning rites began with a flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremony at the foot of the Datu Lapulapu monument, led by Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan, alongside Vice Mayor Celedonio Sitoy, Lone District Representative Junard "Ahong" Chan, and Lapu-Lapu City Police Office Director Dyan Agustin.

In her opening address, Chan called for unity and shared responsibility in confronting the nation’s challenges, invoking the spirit of heroism exemplified by the country’s national heroes.

Chan stressed that Filipino heroes came from all walks of life -- regardless of status, gender, age, religion, or ability -- and were united by a deep love for the nation.

She also mentioned the enduring relevance of bayanihan as a cultural value that empowered heroes to resist oppression and could guide collective action today against poverty, corruption, discrimination, and environmental decline.

“It is this oneness in heart, in vision, in spirit that made the impossible possible,” Chan said.

She urged citizens to draw strength from past sacrifices and embrace diversity as a foundation for building a more compassionate and resilient society.

Representative Chan echoed this message, honoring not only historical heroes like Datu Lapulapu and Andres Bonifacio but also modern-day heroes, including healthcare workers, teachers, overseas Filipino workers, police officers, soldiers, and ordinary citizens.

“Ang ilang kabayanihan wala natapos sa mga pahina sa libro sa atong kasaysayan,” he said. “Every day, we witness modern-day heroes in our midst… who choose to serve selflessly.”

He cited the city’s collective response to Typhoon Odette and the Covid-19 pandemic as proof of the community’s enduring spirit of bayanihan.

As wreaths were laid, Sitoy also paid tribute to the city’s living heroes -- street sweepers, garbage collectors, frontliners, law enforcers, and educators -- whose daily labor, he said, sustains the community and shapes the nation’s future.

With the theme “Isang Diwa, Isang Lahi, Isang Bayanihan,” the 2025 National Heroes Day celebration honors the unity, courage, and enduring spirit of Filipino heroes, both celebrated and unsung. (DPC)