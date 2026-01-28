Lapu-Lapu City Hospital performs 1st major orthopedic surgery

THE Lapu-Lapu City Hospital has completed its first major orthopedic surgery using C-arm imaging technology, marking an expansion of its surgical capabilities.

Hospital Administrator Lynart Omnes said the procedure involved a closed reduction intramedullary nailing of a patient’s fractured right tibia.

The surgery realigned the broken bone by inserting a metal rod into the medullary canal, with the placement guided by real-time imaging from a C-arm machine.

Omnes added that all major orthopedic surgeries at the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital will now be performed using C-arm imaging.

A C-arm is an X-ray–based imaging device that provides continuous, real-time visuals during medical procedures. It allows surgeons to monitor bone alignment and positioning throughout an operation, offering greater precision compared with conventional X-ray imaging.

Beyond orthopedic procedures, the hospital also utilizes C-arm technology for several interventional radiology services, including nephrostomy tube insertion, cholecystostomy tube insertion, and percutaneous transhepatic biliary drainage.

In general surgery, C-arm guidance supports procedures including open cholecystectomy with intraoperative cholangiography and common bile duct exploration, as well as C-arm guided closed tube thoracostomy with or without lysis of loculations. (DPC)