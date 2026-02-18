Lapu-Lapu City Hospital performs first intraoperative cholangiography

Cebu

THE Lapu-Lapu City Hospital successfully conducted its first intraoperative cholangiography during a cholecystectomy on February 8, 2026, marking a major step forward for local healthcare services.

Recognized as a flagship priority of the City Government, this achievement was made possible through the hospital’s newly acquired C-arm fluoroscopy machine, which provides real-time imaging during surgery.

Previously, LLCH have also completed its first major orthopedic surgery using C-arm imaging technology.

While utilized primarily for orthopedic operations, the equipment has now been introduced to general surgical procedures, significantly enhancing patient safety and surgical precision. (DPC)

