Lapu-Lapu City makes history: Students crowned overall champions at Regional Press Conference

IN Ahistoric first for the city, campus journalists from Lapu-Lapu City have swept the Regional Schools Press Conference (RSPC) 2026. Students dominated both the elementary and secondary categories to be named the overall champions of the entire region.

A record-breaking medal haul

The Lapu-Lapu City delegation brought home a massive total of 105 medals. This included 20 gold, 29 silver, and 18 bronze finishes, along with dozens of fourth and fifth-place awards.

Superintendent Marilyn Andales of the DepEd Lapu-Lapu City Schools Division Office led the group of 285 students and coaches. She noted that this year’s performance was "truly historic" because it marked the first time the city won the top spot in both grade levels simultaneously.

Voices of success

The victory is being celebrated as a result of hard work and community support. Superintendent Andales credited the win to the teamwork and commitment of the young journalists, their coaches, and school paper advisers.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan also praised the students for their impressive performance.

"Your achievements prove that the youth of Lapu-Lapu are not only talented communicators but also future leaders who will help shape informed and empowered communities," Mayor King-Chan said.

Mastering the craft in Danao City

The RSPC 2026 took place from March 2 to 7 in Danao City. Students competed in a wide range of categories that tested their communication skills, including:

* News and Editorial Writing

* Sports and Science Writing

* Photojournalism

* Radio and TV Broadcasting

* Online Publishing

The secret to the win: Project Jewel 2.0

The path to the championship was paved with intense preparation. Students participated in a Journalism Enhancement Program and a special initiative called Project Jewel 2.0 (Journalism Enhancement Workshop for Effective Learning).

These programs provided expert mentoring and helped students sharpen their skills in writing, broadcasting, and page layout.

Overcoming challenges

The journey wasn’t always easy. Students had to balance their training with regular school activities and deal with technical difficulties along the way. However, Andales said their resilience made the difference. Through patience and determination, the team was able to overcome every obstacle.

As the city celebrates this major milestone, the Lapu-Lapu City Government has pledged to continue supporting programs that help students develop their talents and lead their communities toward a brighter future. (DPC)