Lapu-Lapu City marks 505th Kadaugan sa Mactan with renewed call for global peace

A STRONG message of unity and global peace took center stage during the 505th commemoration of the Kadaugan sa Mactan on Monday, April 27, 2026, as City Government officials and performers honored the historic victory of Datu Lapulapu over Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan, in a media interview, said the relevance of the centuries-old battle in today’s global context, stressing the need for peace amid ongoing international conflicts.

“In these trying times, the lesson of Mactan becomes ever more relevant. Just as Lapu-Lapu united his people against a common enemy, we too must rise above division and partisanship,” said Chan in her opening speech.

“We must come together—not as factions, but as one nation—committed to solving the problems that burden our people. ,” Chan added.

Her message came after a dramatic reenactment of the Battle of Mactan, where performers waved flags from various nations alongside a globe, symbolizing unity across borders.

Chan said the historic victory continues to inspire modern-day values of sovereignty and cooperation.

The reenactment, held at the Liberty Shrine in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City, believed to be the site of the actual battle in 1521, featured actor Elcid Camacho as Datu Lapulapu, Akiko Solon as Reyna Bulakna, and Veanz Matutinao portraying Magellan.

The performance paid tribute to Filipino bravery and early resistance against colonization.

The celebration opened with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony, one of its key highlights. The rite was led by Mayor Chan, joined by Lone District Representative Junard “Ahong” Chan, Vice Mayor Celedonio Sitoy, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) Director Agosto Daskeo, and Department of Education Region 7 Director Arturo Bayocot, who represented Education Secretary Edgardo “Sonny” Angara.

The ceremony honored Lapulapu and his warriors’ victory in 1521, widely regarded as a defining moment in Philippine history and a lasting symbol of courage, resistance, and the defense of national sovereignty.

City Tourism Office head Garry Lao said in a separate interview that despite changes in actors and a reduced allocation, the City Government was still able to deliver a strong production.

Originally estimated at P3 million, Lao said the performance was streamlined and completed with a compressed budget of P1.8 million. He added that it was the first time other schools had come to observe the celebration.

Meanwhile, Daskeo reported an estimated crowd of 2,500 reporting no untoward incidents.

Significance

Department of Education Region 7 Director Arturo Bayocot, representing Education Secretary Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, said the importance of early diplomatic encounters and key moments in Philippine history during his speech.

He said the education sector continues to strengthen the teaching and appreciation of Philippine history in schools, ensuring that learners understand events such as the Victory of Mactan not only in terms of what occurred but also in their deeper significance in shaping national identity.

“The lesson remains clear: freedom is not merely inherited, it is understood, nurtured, and fiercely protected by any generation,” read Bayocot. “This is not just history written in textbooks; this is the national identity that we carry and live out every single day.”

Bayocot said that studying history goes beyond memorization, urging learners to understand why these events happened and why they remain relevant in the present.

Chan said Angara was unable to attend the event due to an important meeting at Malacañang scheduled at the same time. (DPC)