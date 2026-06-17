Lapu-Lapu City marks 65th Charter Day

LAPU-LAPU City vibrated with pride as it celebrated its 65th Charter Day on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at the City Hall grounds, highlighted by an address from Mayor Ma. Cynthia "Cindi" Chan.

The celebration was further elevated by an announcement from the National Government that the Office of the President is granting P200,000 to each barangay in Lapu-Lapu City to boost local community development.

In her speech, Chan honored local workers and residents, calling them the true backbone and driving force behind the city’s continuous progress.

Reflecting on major milestones, the mayor praised the success of the city's fully local government-funded comprehensive housing initiative and upgrades to medical equipment at both the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital and Santa Rosa Community Hospital.

She also commended the community for hosting the Asean Summit 2026 earlier this year and for launching the OneLapuLapu app.

Looking forward, Chan unveiled plans for major infrastructure upgrades, including the construction of a new City Hall building and a modernized Lapu-Lapu City Hall Complex. (Lucrece Gian Mae Lausa and Jasmine Vergantiños, CNU interns)