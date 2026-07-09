Lapu-Lapu City on alert after Kanlaon eruption

LAPU-LAPU City Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan has urged residents to remain alert following reports of ashfall, as officials closely monitor updates from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) and local disaster response teams on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

“Lapu-Lapu City remains vigilant and prepared to respond should any situation arise. Let us continue to rely on verified updates from Phivolcs-DOST and the Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office,” Chan said in a public advisory.

The mayor advised residents to monitor only verified information from government agencies and avoid spreading unconfirmed reports that could cause unnecessary alarm.

She also encouraged the public to minimize outdoor activities if ashfall is observed, particularly for children, senior citizens, and individuals with respiratory illnesses.

Residents were likewise urged to prepare essential supplies, including drinking water, medicines, and face masks; clean roofs and gutters if ash accumulates; secure windows and doors to prevent ash from entering homes; and ensure that pets and livestock have access to clean food and water. (DPC)