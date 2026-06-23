Lapu-Lapu City orders school bag inspections following Tacloban school shooting

IN THE wake of the recent shooting incident inside a school in Tacloban City, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan has directed local authorities and education officials to strengthen security measures in schools, including the implementation of bag inspections for students entering campuses.

Chan, in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, said that she has instructed the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office and the Department of Education (DepEd) Lapu-Lapu City Schools Division Office to enforce inspections of students' bags and personal belongings as part of heightened security efforts.

“I already directed DepEd Lapu-Lqpu to conduct bag inspection before entering the schools,” said Chan.

“I am deeply saddened with what happened in Tacloban. It is a great concern for me as a mother of the city and a mother of four kids…I pray for all the victims and their families for justice and peace,” Chan added.

The mayor also called on parents to take a more active role in monitoring their children's activities.

Benchmark

According to Chan, school heads have already been informed to adopt security protocols modeled after those being implemented by an educational institution in Lapu-Lapu City.

The measures include inspections of bags and personal belongings, vehicle security checks, a car pass system, and mandatory biometric registration for students, teachers, faculty members, and staff.

DepEd Lapu-Lapu City Assistant Schools Division Superintendent Ronald Ferrer said the division is taking proactive steps to enhance safety in schools and offices.

“We will release a (memorandum) on this effect and we are tightening security routines and protocol with our schools and offices,” Ferrer said.

He added that the police has also provided recommendations to further strengthen security protocols in schools. (DPC)