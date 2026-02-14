Lapu-Lapu City police reissue strict curfew warning for minors

THE Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) is reminding parents and teenagers that the city's curfew is back in the spotlight. To keep the community safe, officials are urging everyone to follow the rules that keep minors off the streets late at night.

Understanding the curfew hours

Under City Ordinance No. 179-2009, anyone under the age of 18 is prohibited from loitering or roaming outside their homes between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless they are accompanied by an adult.

“Minors are prohibited from loitering or roaming outside their homes during the prescribed curfew hours,” the LCPO stated in a recent announcement.

What happens if a minor is caught?

The police have a clear system for handling violations. The penalties get stricter each time a minor is caught breaking the rules:

* First Offense: Parents must fetch their child from the police station. The incident is recorded, and the minor receives a verbal warning. Parents must also sign a promise to ensure it doesn't happen again.

* Second Offense: The same rules apply, but both the parent and the minor must also attend a half-day parenting seminar.

Third Offense: Both the parent and the minor must complete seven days of community service on weekends or holidays.

Fourth Offense: This leads to a fine between P3,000 and P5,000, depending on how serious the situation is. Every violation after this adds another P500 to the fine.

Consequences for parents

The city is taking parental responsibility seriously. Parents who do not pay the required fines could face up to 10 days in jail. Additionally, they could face charges under the Child and Youth Welfare Code (Presidential Decree No. 603) and the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse (Republic Act No. 7610).

A City Judge has the power to order parents to pay all fines and any costs related to the legal process if they are found guilty.

Safety first, not punishment

The LCPO emphasized that the main goal of this ordinance is not to punish families, but to promote discipline and strengthen how parents look after their children. By keeping minors home at night, the city aims to ensure their safety and maintain peace and order throughout Lapu-Lapu.

Authorities are asking all guardians to stay informed about where their children are and what they are doing to help keep the community safe for everyone. (DPC)