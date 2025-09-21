Lapu-Lapu City police to clean ranks before muffler crackdown

FOLLOWING the strict enforcement of noise nuisance regulations, the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) is prioritizing internal discipline in its crackdown on modified motorcycle mufflers.

The move is in line with directives from LCPO City Director Col. Dyan Agustin, who has urged officers to ensure that individuals who have altered their mufflers restore them to the original design as part of the ongoing campaign.

LCPO spokesperson Lt. Col. Christian Torres told SunStar Cebu that they will first focus on “cleansing” their own ranks before fully implementing the crackdown.

He said it would be difficult to enforce regulations against modified mufflers if police officers who own motorcycles are still using noisy ones themselves.

“Before we fully implement this, although we’ve been conducting continuous operations and campaigns on improvised mufflers, we need to make sure that our own police officers are not violating the regulations,” Torres said in Cebuano.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has been tasked with conducting surprise inspections, particularly targeting officers with motorcycles.

Torres explained that installing an inappropriate muffler — such as a 400-cubic-centimeter (cc) muffler on a 150-cc bike — can cause excessive noise.

Police officers found violating the regulations will face administrative cases.

In a memorandum, dated Aug. 29, 2025, the Philippine National Police (PNP) outlined operational guidelines to enforce stricter regulations on noise nuisance and pollution.

The move came after a growing public concern and a formal appeal from the Anti-Noise Crusaders of the Philippines Inc., urging the PNP to take a more proactive stance on noise-related issues.

Chronic exposure to noise has been recognized as a significant health and behavioral hazard, fueling community conflicts and contributing to long-term physical aggression.

In Lapu-Lapu City, the ban on motorists using improvised mufflers will be enforced under Republic Act 4136, also known as the Land Transportation Code. The law governs the registration and operation of motor vehicles, sets traffic regulations, issues driver’s licenses, and establishes the Land Transportation Office.

The regulation is also backed by a local ordinance prohibiting the use of improvised mufflers, with penalties ranging from P1,000 to P5,000, as well as confiscation of the driver’s license. / DPC