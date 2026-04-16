Lapu-Lapu City proposes food bank to stop waste and feed vulnerable

THE Lapu-Lapu City government is proposing a food banking system to reduce food waste and address food insecurity. A proposed food banking system aims to buy surplus produce directly from farmers and redirect it to hungry communities. The initiative aims to address both food waste and food insecurity.

Saving harvests from spoilage

The proposal aligns with the city’s Food Security Ordinance and was raised during Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan’s third Crisis Management Meeting.

Councilor Annabeth Cuizon, who chairs the committee on social services, senior citizens and persons with disabilities, visited a site in Barangay Paril, Cebu City, after seeing a TV report. She confirmed that vegetables like bitter gourd, eggplant, okra, and chili were turning yellow and rotting because farmers could not sell them in the declining market.

Instead of letting the produce go to waste, the city wants to coordinate directly with farmers. This would ensure fair compensation for their harvest and reduce the need for repeated transport trips amid rising fuel costs.

Feeding Those Who Need It Most

“Kon mag-establish ta og food banking, gawas nga maminusan ang usik sa merkado, daghan ang makakaon gikan sa pagkaon nga wala pa madaot. Magamit nato kini para sa atong supplemental feeding,” said Cuizon. (If we establish a food banking system, aside from decreasing wastage at the public market, many people will be able to eat from food that is not yet spoiled. We can use it for our supplemental feeding.)

A Future Hub for Donated Goods

A major part of the plan is building a dedicated food banking facility run by the City Government. This center would serve as a storage and redistribution hub, complete with cold storage for perishable goods. The initiative will also partner with hotels, supermarkets, and groceries to collect safe, edible food that is nearing its expiration date.

The proposal, which will be formally submitted by April, plans to use these recovered foods in community kitchens and nutritious meals, such as fortified porridge. By bridging the gap between struggling farmers and vulnerable communities, Lapu-Lapu City hopes to ensure that good food never goes to waste.