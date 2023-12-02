Lapu-Lapu City receives funds for livelihood assistance program

THE Lapu-Lapu City Government has received P8.4 million to support its livelihood assistance program, which is intended for the displaced workers, calamity victims, and entrepreneurs who were affected by Typhoon Odette.

The city received the fund on Friday, December 1, 2023, during the 90th anniversary celebration of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE 7) at the Marco Polo Hotel in Cebu City.

Of the amount, P2.5 million came from DOLE 7 and P5.9 million from Tingug Partylist.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard "Ahong" Chan expressed gratitude for the support and said that the funds will be used for the city’s "Starter Kit Assistance" program, which aims to give recipients of the program the tools and resources they need to start their own businesses.

"This has been a long-awaited moment for our community, and now that the funds are here, we are eager to initiate the procurement process and begin assisting our beneficiaries," said Chan.

Chan said the money would go to a trust fund, which will be utilized for equipment and materials procurement with strict adherence to the government's procurement process to ensure transparency and accountability.

Also during the ceremony, the city government received plaque of recognition from DOLE for implementing various programs in collaboration with the agency. (HIC with PR)