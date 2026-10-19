Lapu-Lapu City receives US grant for tuberculosis treatment

LAPU-LAPU City has secured an estimated P19.9 million or $316,000 grant from the US Government to strengthen tuberculosis (TB) detection, diagnosis and treatment in the city.

According to the City Public Information Office, US Ambassador Lee Lipton turned over P10 million, representing the first tranche of the grant, during a visit to Lapu-Lapu City Hall on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. The remaining funds will be released in tranches based on agreed targets.

The grant will support the City Health Office (CHO) in improving TB detection, diagnosis, contact tracing and treatment, including access to services in both mainland and island barangays.

TB is an infectious disease caused by bacteria that primarily affect the lungs and spread through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks. The disease is curable, but treatment requires a combination of antibiotics taken for the full prescribed course. Treatment typically lasts four to six months, depending on the type of TB and whether the bacteria are drug-resistant. A healthcare professional should supervise treatment because stopping medication early or missing doses can lead to drug-resistant TB.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan thanked the US Government for supporting the City’s healthcare services. Chan said the partnership strengthens early detection, diagnosis, contact tracing and treatment while expanding access to essential health services in mainland and island communities, with support from the Department of Health 7 Center for Health Development and local healthcare workers.

Diagnostic supplies

“The diagnostic supplies provided through this partnership will help our healthcare workers in their efforts to detect TB early and reach more of our people who need proper care,” Chan said.

“The longstanding friendship between the Philippines and the United States of America continues to open opportunities for cooperation in healthcare, education, tourism, and investment,” she said. / DPC