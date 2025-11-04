Lapu-Lapu City reports zero casualties, minor damages after Typhoon Tino

THE Lapu-Lapu City Government reported no casualties or injuries in the aftermath of Typhoon Tino.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan, in a post-assessment meeting with the Emergency Operations Center and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), said only minor damages were recorded, mostly from uprooted trees and tangled electrical lines.

Chan said the City Government has coordinated with the Mactan Electric Company, Inc. (Meco) for the restoration of power in affected mainland barangays. Free charging stations were made available at City Hall and in barangay halls in Agus, Basak, Buaya, Gun-ob, Maribago, Pajac, Pajo, and Subabasbas.

As of Tuesday, November 4, 2025, power has been restored in several areas.

CDRRMO Deputy Action Officer Andy Berame confirmed to SunStar Cebu that no typhoon-related deaths or injuries were recorded.

He said some electric posts were tilted but did not obstruct traffic, and all roads remained passable.

Berame also reported localized flooding in parts of Barangay Basak.

He said the City Government implemented preemptive evacuations as early as November 1, following Mayor Chan’s directive.

Based on CDRRMO data, 6,781 families, or 26,954 individuals, sought shelter in 89 evacuation centers as of Nov. 3.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) reported slightly higher figures with 7,470 families or 30,925 individuals housed in 91 centers.

Berame said the preemptive action helped residents stay safe under the city’s disaster preparedness banner, “ANDAM: Ang Nasayod Dili Angay Mahadlok.”

Most evacuees were from high-risk coastal areas vulnerable to storm surges.

At the ports, Hilton Port in Barangay Punta Engaño temporarily suspended trips to Olango Island and Getafe, Bohol, until weather conditions improve, according to port security officer Jonathan Quiño.

SunStar Cebu also observed strong waves and gusty winds at Angasil Port, where no trips to Olango were operating.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no passengers were reported stranded. (DPC)