Lapu-Lapu City returns to 4-day workweek

THE Lapu-Lapu City Government will resume its temporary four-day workweek starting Monday, May 4, 2026, with office hours from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The four-day workweek was temporarily suspended in the last week of April due to the holidays, with City Hall reverting to its regular five-day operations.

On April 13, the compressed workweek measure was implemented under Executive Order 2026-23-A, signed by Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan, as part of efforts to address the impact of the ongoing Middle East conflict.

The order stipulated that when a holiday falls on a Friday, the regular working schedule of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will be observed for that week.

With the compressed workweek continuing, residents and clients are advised to plan their transactions accordingly and settle urgent concerns within the adjusted schedule.

The order covers several government offices, while other frontline offices, including health, traffic, and environment, will retain regular working hours from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Earlier, Chan placed Lapu-Lapu City under a state of preparedness, anticipating that overseas tensions could drive up the cost of essential goods and transportation locally.

The austerity measures target daily operational expenses, including a 50 percent reduction in fuel allocations for department offices.

Overtime

Overtime work is suspended for offices operating under the four-day workweek

arrangement.

However, officials clarified that overtime work on Fridays may still be allowed under urgent circumstances, subject to mayoral approval and a written justification from the department head.

Overtime work on weekends, weekdays, and holidays may also be permitted in urgent cases, provided there is prior approval from the city mayor and a justified recommendation from the department head detailing the necessity and specific tasks to be undertaken. / DPC