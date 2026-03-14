Lapu-Lapu City scales back 505th Kadaugan sa Mactan celebration due to energy crisis

THE historic Battle of Mactan will still be honored this April, but the celebration will look a little different. Lapu-Lapu City officials have announced that some of the festival's biggest events are being postponed to save money during a global energy crisis.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan confirmed that the city is cancelling the Sadsad sa Kadaugan 2026 Street Dancing and the Grand Ritual Showdown competition. The decision comes as tensions in the Middle East continue to drive up fuel prices and impact the local economy.

Prioritizing public services

The move to scale back the festival follows careful meetings with the City Tourism Office and event planners. Mayor Chan explained that the local government needs to be careful with its budget and focus on essential services for its citizens.

“In light of the ongoing energy crisis resulting from the conflict in the Middle East, the City Government of Lapu-Lapu announces the scaling back of activities for the 505th Kadaugan sa Mactan celebration this April,” said Chan.

A legacy of bravery

The Kadaugan sa Mactan is an annual festival that remembers the famous battle on April 27, 1521. It celebrates the victory of Datu Lapulapu and his warriors over Ferdinand Magellan’s Spanish expedition. For many, the victory is a powerful symbol of Filipino bravery and resistance.

Usually, the week-long event brings thousands of tourists to the Liberty Shrine in Barangay Mactan. In past years, the City gave large financial grants to schools and villages to help pay for elaborate costumes, props and rehearsals for the street dancing. By postponing these expensive competitions, the City can reallocate those funds to help residents deal with rising costs.

What’s still happening?

Even with these changes, the heart of the festival remains. Residents and tourists can still look forward to several key events:

• The Reenactment: The famous live-action battle at the beach will proceed as planned.

• Food Festival: Local small businesses will still showcase their best dishes at the Kadaugan Food Festival.

• Nightly Events: Various evening activities will continue throughout the festival week.

While the streets may be quieter without the dance competitions, the City remains committed to honoring its history while looking out for the economic well-being of its people today. / DPC