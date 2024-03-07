Lapu-Lapu City set for 92 major infra projects in 2025

NINETY-TWO infrastructure projects, including road widening and flood mitigation, have been proposed for Lapu-Lapu City in 2025 by the Department of Public Works and Highways Central Visayas (DPWH 7), according to a city official.

During the full council meeting of the City Development Council (CDC) on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan announced that the agency had proposed a budget of about P5.385 billion for various projects.

Chan said the council has already approved the proposal and the projects are scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2025.

The proposed budget will fund four component projects for the city. These projects are asset preservation, which includes initiatives to preserve or enhance building structure or building system’s integrity; national road network development; flood management; and convergence and special support programs.

The convergence and special support component covers 83 projects and a budget of P3.807 billion; 37 of these projects will involve improvements to military bases, including the Benito Ebuen Air Base and the headquarters of the Naval Forces Central.

Developmental projects

The remaining 46 projects will focus on developmental projects, particularly within Lapu-Lapu’s island barangays.

These include the construction of multi-purpose buildings, six roads with drainage facilities, six causeways, four road rehabilitation and construction, two sewage treatment plants in barangays Buaya and Poblacion, a bridge connecting project for barangays Pangan-an and Sabang, a pedestrian overpass in Barangay Gun-ob, a drainage system along Calawisan Road to complement the flood management program, a seawall on the island of Caubian and completion of Phase 3 of a school building in Calawisan.

Next is the national road network development component, which has a budget of P1.330 billion for its five projects. These projects cover road-widening along Mactan Circumferential Road, road widening along Mactan-Airport Road, road widening on Opon Airport Road, tri-level interchange and off-carriageway improvement along Mactan Circumferential Road.

Flood management

The flood management component has a budget of P150 million, while the asset preservation component has the lowest allocation, at P97.5 million. This component is mostly for preventive maintenance, such as asphalt overlay in four locations, including along Mactan Circumferential Road, asphalt overlay on Marcelo Fernan Bridge approaches and construction of drainage along Mactan Circumferential Road. / HIC with PR