Lapu-Lapu City successfully mitigates dengue surge during dengue awareness month

WITH June being proclaimed as “Dengue Awareness Month,” Lapu-Lapu City successfully mitigated the surge of dengue with no reported deaths in June.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan and the City Health Department initiated campaigns against one of the deadliest epidemics in the country.

These campaigns highlighted the necessity for collaborative efforts from national and local government agencies, as well as private non-governmental organizations, to prevent and control the surge of dengue.

On the first day of June, the city launched its “Dengue Caravan,” an awareness program that distributed insecticide-treated nets (ITNs) to barangays and public schools with high recorded numbers of dengue cases.

The city also distributed long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLINs) to schools and communities.

ITNs and LLINs are nets that prevent mosquitoes from coming into physical contact with humans.

Lapu-Lapu City Health Office (CHO) Head Dr. Agnes Realiza also noted that water-based anti-mosquito solutions, which form mists in the air, eliminate mosquito breeds.

“Magsugod na gani ang ting-uwan, magsugod na sab ang pagdagsang aning mga mosquitos, ug daghan na ang mo-request og misting (Once the rainy season starts, mosquitoes start to swarm, with many people requesting misting),” said Realiza.

Aksyon Barangay Kontra Dengue

With the A-B-K-D (Aksyon Barangay Kontra Dengue), teams from CHO are dispatched to every barangay in Lapu-Lapu City.

According to Realiza, teams conduct entomological surveys in each barangay to identify cases and root causes of dengue infections.

The teams continuously monitor the areas in case the infection persists.

Dengue Awareness Month in June is mandated by Proclamation No. 1204, which began in 1988.

Dengue, a viral infection transmitted by Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus (tiger mosquito), continues to devastate the health of many Filipinos, especially during the rainy season.

According to the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH 7) dengue surveillance report on June 3, 2024, Lapu-Lapu City had only 199 cases, the lowest recorded number of dengue cases from January 1 to May 25, 2024. (Juvffe Almendras, UP Cebu Intern)