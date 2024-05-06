Lapu-Lapu City takes lead in medal tally

LAPU-LAPU City took the lead in the medal tally of the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association with a 10-5-0 haul as of 2 p.m. on May 6, 2024.

Cebu City is second at 9-6-4, while Bohol is third at 5-6-5.

In the elementary division, Cebu City is no. 1 at 6-3-3, just a medal ahead of Lapu-Lapu City, 6-2-0.

In the secondary division, the top three teams are Lapu-Lapu City (4-3-0), Bohol (3-3-3), and Cebu City (3-3-1).

Bohol had a field day in athletics in the first day at the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu oval, winning four gold medals courtesy of Jhulian Canalita (5,000-meter run), Ma Emely Bakunan (400-meter run), Aldin Jake Timbal (400-meter run) and Regine Baugbog (secondary shotput).

In the long jump, Mary Heart Igot of Lapu-Lapu City won the girls title over Shaira Gwen Gecera of Cebu Province and Irene Anque of Bayawan, while Maria Lourdes Rodero of Cebu Province got the secondary girls title over Rose Flores Miequin of Danao City and Salve Laurence Coyoca of Cebu Province. / ML with Shane Jillian Bacus, ANS campus journalist