Lapu-Lapu City wins sports tourism award

LAPU-LAPU City has been named Destination Marketing Event of the Year at the seventh Philippine Sports Tourism Awards, recognizing its use of major sporting events to promote tourism and spur economic activity.

The award, given by Sports Tourism Alliance Inc., cited the city’s hosting of the 11th Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu, which Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan said demonstrated its potential as an international sports destination.

Chan dedicated the award to the partners, organizers, athletes, tourism stakeholders and supporters who contributed to the city’s successful hosting of major sporting events.

“We will continue promoting sports tourism because every major event gives us an opportunity to introduce Lapu-Lapu City to a wider audience, generate economic activity, and create opportunities for our people,” Chan said.

Lone District Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan accepted the award on behalf of the city during ceremonies at the Diplomatic Hall of the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Pasay City, Manila.

City Tourism Office head Garry Lao told SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, Aug. 26, that sports is a key part of the city’s tourism strategy, attracting visitors, creating economic opportunities and promoting Lapu-Lapu internationally.

Lao said the city’s successful hosting of Ironman 70.3 drew athletes, families, supporters and visitors from across the country and abroad.

He said Lapu-Lapu has also strengthened its presence in international sporting events featuring dancesport, Arnis and jiu-jitsu.

Lao said Arnis, in particular, could be developed as a form of cultural sports tourism, allowing visitors to learn about the Filipino martial art, interact with local practitioners and explore the city’s heritage.

“That gives Lapu-Lapu another reason to say: Come for the sport. Discover the heritage,” Lao said. / DPC