Lapu-Lapu cleanup nets sacks of waste

A TOTAL of 42 sacks of waste, weighing more than 268 kilograms, were collected during the first week of a four-week simultaneous coastal cleanup campaign launched on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in preparation for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Leaders’ Summit.

The initiative targets four major coastal areas in Lapu-Lapu City, specifically Angasil Port, Hilton Port, Buyong-Maribago Port and Marigondon Beach.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan said the effort is part of the City Government’s broader campaign to ensure the city is clean, organized and ready to welcome international delegates.

The 48th Asean Summit and related meetings will be held from May 5 to 9 in Cebu, though the Philippine government has shifted to a barebones format to address regional economic and energy concerns caused by the war in the Middle East. While over 650 preparatory meetings have moved to a virtual setup, the high-level gathering will still bring heads of state from 11 member nations to Cebu for the main in-person summit on May 8 to 9. To conserve resources, high-profile social events like the gala night have been canceled, refocusing the agenda on urgent issues like food security and

oil supply.

Chan said the massive cleanup reflects the City’s commitment not only to hosting a successful global event but also to protecting marine ecosystems and maintaining environmental sustainability.

Ongoing drive

City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) officer-in-charge Jocelyn Abayan said in a phone interview with SunStar Cebu that the initial haul of 42 sacks of garbage was gathered primarily from the port zones.

Abayan said the weekend cleanup drive will continue every Saturday until the first week of May, with government agencies rotating assignments across the designated sites to ensure thorough coverage.

The environmental initiative, spearheaded by Cenro, is actively supported by partner agencies such as the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Coast Guard and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.

She said officials plan to sustain these regular cleanup activities in port areas, particularly those serving thousands of daily passengers traveling in and out of Lapu-Lapu City, long after the Asean Summit concludes.

All collected waste was transported to the materials recovery facility in Barangay Mactan for proper segregation before being transferred to the sanitary landfill

in Consolacion.

Most of the debris gathered by the joint forces of government personnel and private sector participants consisted of single-use plastics, such as sachets, shopping bags and discarded fishing nets.

Abayan said residents and visitors alike must practice proper waste disposal and take personal responsibility in keeping their coastal surroundings clean. / DPC