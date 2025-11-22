Lapu-Lapu cop seeking promotion fails drug test

A POLICE officer applying for promotion in Lapu-Lapu City tested positive for illegal drug use during a mandatory screening conducted on Oct. 21, 2025, police confirmed.

Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) information officer Capt. Edcel Petecio said in an interview that the officer underwent a drug test conducted by the Police Regional Headquarters as part of the promotion requirements and yielded a positive result.

Petecio said the test was not random but part of the standard process for personnel seeking a promotion, adding that the individual was applying for the rank of staff sergeant.

The officer assigned to Police Station 3 in Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City did not contest the results and admitted to using illegal drugs, an offense that could lead to administrative charges.

His actions also automatically made him ineligible for promotion.

Petecio said the personnel has been placed under the custody and monitoring of the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit, following standard protocol for police personnel who test positive for drug use.

He added that disciplinary proceedings may proceed unless the officer requests a confirmatory test to challenge the initial result.

The case marks the fourth police personnel in Lapu-Lapu City to test positive for illegal drugs since December 2024.

Petecio reminded members of the force to uphold professionalism and avoid illegal drugs, stressing the responsibility of law enforcers to serve as role models for the community.

The LCPO will continue to conduct surprise drug testing as part of its internal cleansing efforts. / DPC