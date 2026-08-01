Lapu-Lapu, Cordova impose road closures for Ironman

MAJOR roads in Lapu-Lapu City and the Municipality of Cordova will be closed on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026, for the Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu, with traffic authorities advising motorists and airline passengers to plan their trips in advance to avoid delays.

In a traffic advisory on Wednesday, July 29, the Lapu-Lapu Information Office, through the City Traffic Management System (CTMS), said road closures will take effect from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m., with affected roads expected to reopen starting at 2 p.m.

“The City Traffic Management System asks for the public’s patience and cooperation as traffic personnel will be deployed to manage the flow of vehicles and ensure the safety of participants and motorists throughout the event,” reads a portion of the advisory.

The CTMS advised motorists to take alternate routes and encouraged race participants to arrive at the venue early for a smooth start to the event.

Among the roads to be closed are the stretch from Mactan Junction to Mangal Point in Barangay Punta Engaño, Mactan Junction to Marigondon extending to Panas and the Lapu-Lapu-Cordova boundary, as well as Mactan Newtown Blvd. toward Marigondon, Suba and Panas.

Traffic restrictions will also be enforced in the neighboring town of Cordova during the bike leg from 4 a.m. to 12 noon and along the Mactan Newtown-

Punta Engaño route during the run leg from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All roads intersecting the race routes will likewise be affected.

Public transportation

To accommodate commuters, temporary public utility vehicle (PUV) loading and unloading areas will be established.

PUVs bound for Barangays Mactan and Punta Engaño will use the area in front of or beside the Big Foot Building, while those bound for Barangay Basak and Marigondon will use designated areas beside Marigondon Elementary School and Marigondon National High School.

PUVs traveling to Cordova and Barangay Babag will temporarily load and unload passengers at Takan, or the old market.

Ironman 70.3 is a half-distance triathlon series that features a 1.9-kilometer swim, 90-kilometer bike ride, and 21.1-kilometer run, completed consecutively in a single race.

The event is seen to strengthen tourism as it draws athletes and visitors from across the globe, generating energy, opportunities, and international attention for Lapu-Lapu City while further developing its sports culture. / DPC