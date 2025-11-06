Lapu-Lapu defends state of calamity declaration after Tino

While no casualties or injuries were reported, officials cited several reasons for declaring the state of calamity:

Disruption of livelihood and essential services -- Many residents have lost their sources of income and continue to face difficulties accessing basic utilities such as water and electricity.

Access to emergency assistance -- The declaration enables affected individuals to apply for emergency loans and leaves.

Price stabilization and monitoring -- It allows the government to prevent and control unwarranted price increases on essential goods.

Employee benefits -- Workers unable to report for work due to the typhoon may apply for Social Security System benefits and reimbursement for lost workdays.

Infrastructure repair and rehabilitation -- The City can now allocate funds for the immediate repair of damaged public infrastructure.

Officials stressed that the declaration was made to accelerate recovery efforts and ensure timely assistance to residents affected by the typhoon’s disruptions. (DPC)