Lapu-Lapu drainage project not yet done despite being marked ‘complete’ in Sumbong site

A DRAINAGE and road rehabilitation project in Lapu-Lapu City is still unfinished, even though the government’s own monitoring platform already declared it “completed.”

The Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) Cebu 6th District Engineering Office confirmed on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2025, that the George Tampus Road project in Barangay Basak remains only about 95 percent complete. Around 20 meters of concrete drainage work is still pending.

The project had a listed completion date of July 31, 2024.

Backstory

The case came to light through Sumbong sa Pangulo (sumbongsapangulo.ph), a government website that lets citizens report irregularities in infrastructure projects.

The platform was created in response to repeated complaints of flooding in cities like Lapu-Lapu and Metro Cebu during typhoon season. It was meant to ensure accountability by making details of flood control projects public: location, cost, contractor, and official completion date.

In Lapu-Lapu alone, five projects are listed:

Rehabilitation of road and drainage system along George Tampus Road (P17.1 million);

Construction of flood control in Barangay Caubian, Olango Island (P17.7 million)

Flood control/drainage in Basak and Babag (Phase 3) (P29.4 million)

Flood control/drainage in Marigondon, Basak, Babag (P60.8 million)

Flood control/drainage in Marigondon (Phase 2), Basak, Babag (P9.1 million)

Three of these are contracted to Floriane Construction Corp., two to Goldfin Construction and Development Corp., and one involves Edanna

Construction.

On paper, all five are done. On the ground, at least one is not.

“Substantially complete”

The DPWH, for its part, described the George Tampus Road drainage project as “substantially complete.” Officials explained that right-of-way issues — such as private properties that had to be cleared or utility posts blocking work — caused the slowdown.

Lapu-Lapu Lone District Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan said extensions are normal when projects face unavoidable obstacles. He pointed out that some works have to be suspended because simultaneous closures would choke off major thoroughfares.

“Kung magdungan ang S. Osmeña, Mercado, Sangi, ug Humay-Humay projects, wala na gyuy agianan (If all four proceed at the same time, there will be no roads left open),” Chan said. “That’s why some projects must wait so traffic can still flow.”

For Chan, a “completed” listing should not be taken as absolute when a suspension has been officially approved.

But why was the project marked as finished online if it is not yet done?

Transparency issue

The Sumbong sa Pangulo website of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is supposed to serve as a watchdog tool. Citizens have been told they can rely on it to track whether their taxes are being used well.

If a project listed as “complete” still has visible unfinished sections, that undermines the credibility of the platform.

Is this simply a case of late updating of records, or does it reflect a deeper problem in how completion reports are submitted? The DPWH has not explained the discrepancy.

What we don’t know yet

Why was the project already declared complete? Was it clerical error, or premature reporting?

Will the September target be met? The DPWH says yes, but right-of-way problems have delayed many projects before.

Are other “finished” projects really complete? The George Tampus Road case raises doubts about whether the same thing is happening elsewhere in Cebu — or nationwide.

What’s at stake

For the people of Barangay Basak, the stakes are immediate. Incomplete drainage means waterlogging and flooding during heavy rain, especially as typhoon season intensifies.

For the wider public, the stakes are higher. The case tests the reliability of Sumbong sa Pangulo, a platform designed to assure transparency. If the listings don’t match reality, citizens could lose faith in the system meant to hold officials and contractors accountable.

It also raises governance questions: Who checks that a “completed” report matches the actual status?

What’s next

DPWH has promised the George Tampus Road drainage will be fully done within September 2025. That means just a few weeks remain for contractors to finish the last 20 meters.

The bigger question is whether the government will tighten how projects are reported on Sumbong sa Pangulo. For the system to work, listings must reflect reality, not just paperwork.

Until then, citizens may keep asking: if one “finished” project is actually still incomplete, how many others are? / DPC